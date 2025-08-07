The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has confirmed that Nigeria’s crude oil production has crossed the 1.8 million barrels per day (MMBOPD) mark in July, with average production hovering at 1.78 MMBOPD.

This achievement comes barely a week after the Pipeline Host Ethnic Nationality Leaders (PHENL) expressed satisfaction with Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Ltd’s (PINL) operations along the Eastern Corridor of the Trans Niger Pipeline (TNP).

Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, announced the latest increase on Monday while addressing industry stakeholders at the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) Nigerian Council.

Represented by Enorense Amadasu, NUPRC’s Executive Commissioner, Development and Production. The NUPRC boss also highlighted the commission’s pursuit of the “1 MMBOPD Incremental” project, which has recorded modest gains through a multi-stakeholder collaborative approach.

Komolafe said the commission was also pursuing the project 1 “MMBOPD Incremental initiative with modest gains recorded owing to the multi-stakeholder collaborative approach adopted”.

“We are glad to report that we crossed the 1.8 MMBOPD mark on peak production last month, with average production hovering at 1.78 MMBOPD,” he said.

Komolafe disclosed that since the enactment of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) of 2021, the commission had gazetted 21 key regulations, with others at various phases of development.

“These regulations provide the clarity required to support investment, streamline administration, and align upstream operations with national and global priorities,” he said.

Highlighting some of the regulations, he said the upstream petroleum measurement regulations would promote transparency and accountability through technology deployment for accurate production measurement.

The NUPRC boss said the gas flaring, venting, and methane emissions regulations directly support sustainability by tackling emissions and entrenching decarbonisation.

He said the host community development regulations enhance social inclusion and local participation in the energy value chain.

“The Domestic Gas Delivery Obligation Regulations, which improve energy access and strengthen the local supply chain.

“The Upstream Petroleum Safety Regulations which ensure safe operations and workforce protection.

“The Decommissioning and Abandonment Regulations set clear standards for responsible end-of-life asset management.

“These instruments demonstrate our commitment to creating a regulatory environment that fosters innovation, secures long-term value, and ensures the responsible stewardship of Nigeria’s upstream resources,” Komolafe said.

He added that the NUPRC was also implementing core initiatives to drive positive industry actions and imperatives.

“To begin with, just last week, the Commission assembled industry practitioners to deliberate on a workable strategy to foster cluster development in the shallow and deepwater.

“Through an industry-wide implementation vehicle, we will evolve policy frameworks and operational mechanisms to valorise stranded or marginally economic oil & gas resources through joint development strategies.”

As part of its commitment towards sustainable production, Komolafe said the commission is optimising the maximum efficient rate (MER) framework, “addressing produced water management, and aligning operational shutdowns and turnaround maintenance schedules to reduce production disruptions”.

“Given the above and with the concerted efforts of all, the presidential mandate on production increase is well within reach.

“On another breadth, the NUPRC is implementing the Upstream Oil & Gas Decarbonisation & Sustainability Blueprint anchored on seven (7) critical pillars to signal direction for industry sustainability.”

The agency’s approach, Komolafe said, is to future-proof the upstream sector and position it for investment attractiveness, sustained funding, and global competitiveness.

“We call on all Operators to collaborate with us as we incorporate decarbonisation measures in Field Development, Facility Engineering, and Production Operations to accrue the afore-mentioned benefits,” he added.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).