The Group Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mr. Bayo Ojulari, has called on Nigeria and other African countries to chart their own course in the global energy transition by embracing technology, building cross-border alliances, and investing in human capital development.

Ojulari made this call while delivering his keynote address virtually at the opening of the 2025 Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition (NAICE), themed “Building a Sustainable Energy Future: Leveraging Technology, Supply Chain, Human Resources, and Policy.”

He said, “We must recognize that the future of energy is neither linear nor predetermined; it is shaped by the decisions we make and by how we intentionally engage, strategically invest, and boldly embrace innovations.”

According to him, the oil and gas industry must be repositioned as the cornerstone of a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient energy future. He stressed, “Energy must be repositioned to ensure an inclusive energy future.”

The NNPC GCEO warned against adopting externally imposed transition models, stating, “Energy transition must not be imposed; it must be contextualised, just, and negotiated. Many of our people are yet to attain basic energy access. Our people need energy, and our approach must be balanced and anchored on energy justice.”

Ojulari noted that Africa faces complex, interrelated challenges, including climate change, capital flight, technology gaps, and supply disruptions, which, according to him, cannot be effectively tackled in isolation.

He emphasised the need for collective solutions and inclusive dialogue, stating, “We need to deepen alliances across regional lines. We must foster robust, transparent dialogue among all stakeholders. Through partnership, we can achieve progress.”

He called for the involvement of all stakeholders, including government, financiers, civil society, and the youth.

“We must foster robust and constructive dialogue among all stakeholders—government, industry players, financiers, multilateral institutions, technology leaders, civil society, and our youth,” he said.

Highlighting key areas critical to achieving net-zero goals, Ojulari listed carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), hydrogen, AI-driven exploration, smart grids, and modular/mobile gas solutions.

He added, “Such innovations must be embraced not as buzzwords but as strategic enablers that will allow us to achieve our net-zero target without compromising energy access for both industrial and residential purposes.”

Ojulari also stressed that Nigeria and Africa will require massive investments to meet growing energy demands. “Large resources and infrastructure will be required to quench the energy thirst of Nigeria and Africa,” he stated.

He continued, “We are at a critical inflection point where the imperatives of energy security, environmental sustainability, and economic development must be reconciled through bold leadership, collective innovation, and shared responsibility.”

Ojulari advocated for strengthening investment frameworks, noting, “We need to urgently derisk our environment by improving governance, streamlining regulatory frameworks, and honouring contracts to ensure a transparent fiscal system. We must also leverage instruments such as blended finance and climate-resilient funds and attract strategic investors with long-term commitments.”

He called for joint stewardship between government and industry, stating, “This is a call for joint stewardship, where government and industry players co-create investment environments that are credible, attractive, and future-focused. If we succeed, the result will be a pipeline of well-funded, technologically enabled, socially inclusive energy projects that not only generate profit but also build resilience and uplift communities.”

Ojulari further advocated for the use of petroleum resources to support renewable energy development, promote clean cooking technologies, and decarbonise heavy industries.

“We must deploy clean cooking technologies to displace biomass, use CCUS to decarbonise heavy industry, and leverage petroleum resources to fund renewable energy, develop human capacity, and build infrastructure. This will create a pathway where hydrocarbons and technology co-exist, each playing a role in delivering a modern energy system for Africa,” he said.

He stressed the importance of youth engagement and STEM education in shaping the continent’s energy future.

“The transition is about people, not just fuel. The future cannot be achieved without the hearts and minds of young people. We need the innovators of tomorrow to understand, shape, and lead the energy narrative. Let us invest in STEM and empower our youth to see the energy sector not just as a place of extraction, but as a platform for invention and global inclusion.”

Ojulari emphasised that actions taken today will determine the future of the planet.

He charged, “Let us foster partnerships, mobilise capital, embrace technology, and lead the energy transition on our own terms, in our own context, with our people at the centre. This is the moment to act—not to hesitate. We must act with conviction and in cooperation. Together, we can build an energy industry that is not only profitable but purposeful, not only efficient but enduring, not only relevant but revolutionary.”

He concluded by stressing that NNPC’s goal is not only to address today’s energy needs but to build a sustainable energy future for generations to come.

