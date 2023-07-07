Predator Oil & Gas, a London-listed oil and gas firm, has started drilling operations at the MOU-4 well in Morocco.

The well is currently setting the 95/8” casing, the company said in a statement.

Last week, the company completed drilling and logging operations for the MOU-3 well appraising Moulouya Fan primary reservoir.

The MOU-1 well drilled in 2021 is being prepared for a follow-up testing programme to coordinate with a further drilling programme to move the project to a CNG development stage.

In June, Predator Oil & Gas identified two potential gas reservoirs within the Moulouya Fan primary reservoir in the Guercif Petroleum Agreement onshore Morocco.

Predator holds a 75 percent stake in the Guercif license, while Morocco’s Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mine (ONHYM) owns a 25 percent interest.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)