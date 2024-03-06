Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has awarded the Project Management Consultants (PMC) contract for Kuwait Environmental Remediation Programme (KERP) for an additional five years to Australia-based global engineering services firm Worley.

KERP, initiated by the United Nations, is one of the largest remediation and restoration programmes in the world, to remediate legacy oil-contamination within KOC oil fields, which were damaged in the 1991 Gulf War.

Under the contract, Worley is responsible for the management of the KERP and various aspects of environmental remediation and management, the ASX-listed company said in a statement.

Worley’s PMC services will be provided through Worley’s offices in Kuwait.

“We’re pleased to continue our work with Kuwait Oil Company on this globally significant environmental remediation project, which is consistent with our purpose of delivering a more sustainable world,” said Chris Ashton, Chief Executive Officer of Worley.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.