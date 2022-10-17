A Kuwaiti company has won a contract to install oil well injection pipes in the Gulf state after it submitted the lowest bid, a local newspaper said on Monday.

The Mechanical Engineering and Contracting Company won the project tendered by the state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), which manages the OPEC member’s upstream industry, the Arabic language daily Alanba said.

It quoted “informed” sources as saying the firm won the project in North Kuwait after it submitted the lowest bid of 36.79 million Kuwaiti dinars ($121.5 million).

The Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) is expected to agree on a KOC request to award the contract to that company, the report said without providing project details.

The paper also said CAPT approved another KOC letter for issuing tenders for the installation of submersible electric pumps in North Kuwait with an estimated value of nearly 40 million dinars ($132 million).

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)