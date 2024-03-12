Kuwait intends to invite bids in April from consultancy companies to conduct a study for the private sector’s partnership in its largest petrochemical project in the Southern Al-Zour area, a local newspaper reported on Tuesday.

The Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC), which manages the OPEC member’s downstream industries, will issue the tender on or before April 24, the Arabic language daily Al-Anba said, quoting KIPIC sources.

The three-month study will cover market prospects, evaluation of possible partners in the project, a funding plan and other issues related to the project, the report said.

Al-Zour petrochemicals project is expected to cost more than $10 billion and will be integrated with the nearby refinery which has a capacity of 615,000-barrels-per-day, it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

