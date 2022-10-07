Kuwait intends to issue tenders for two power and gas projects with a combined value of nearly $231 million, a newspaper reported on Friday

The state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC), which manages the OPEC producer’s upstream sector, will issue the two tenders after it received approval from the Central Agency for Public Tenders, the Arabic language daily Alanba said.

One tender with a value of 40 million Kuwaiti dinars ($132 million) involves the installation of submersible electric pumps in North Kuwait, it said.

The second project covers maintenance of gas facilities managed by KOC with a value of 30-35 million dinars ($99-115.5 million).

The report said KOC has also obtained approval for awarding a contract involving the installation of oil well injection pipes at a cost of about 36 million dinars ($112 million) at the Company’s facilities in North Kuwait.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)