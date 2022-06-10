AMMAN — Jordan and Egypt on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation in the fields of mineral resources, petrochemical industries, oil and natural gas.

The agreement was signed by Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Saleh Kharabshah and Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tariq Al Mulla, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Both sides agreed to form a joint committee aimed to enhance cooperation and coordination in the fields of training and expertise exchange. Kharabshah, in press remarks following the ceremony, said that the memo stipulates that Jordan and Egypt will exchange expertise on the development of unconventional gas fields and gas extraction and processing.

Mulla said that the agreement sets a roadmap that will be followed up by designated teams to oversee the work progress.

