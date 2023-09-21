Iraq has received bids from foreign companies for projects involving petrochemicals, fertilisers and steel industries, an official said in press comments on Thursday.

The bids were in response to investment opportunities announced earlier by the Industry Ministry in those industries as well as in minerals and phosphates, said Duha Al-Jabbouri, the Ministry’s spokesperson.

Jabouri told the official Iraqi news agency that several “Arab and foreign” investors have made offers in response to the projects unveiled previously by the Ministry.

“We have received offers for such projects in seven types of industries…most of these offers include partnerships with the Ministry,” Jabouri said.

She was quoted as saying some of those offers have been accepted and the projects would be awarded, adding that more projects would be unveiled at an industry conference to be held in Baghdad in November.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

