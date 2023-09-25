OPEC member Iraq has completed a project to boost its Karbala oil refinery to its full production capacity of 140,000 barrels per day (bpd), the Oil Ministry has said.

The refinery in the Central Iraqi Governorate had operated at nearly 65 percent of its output capacity over the past few months, the Ministry said in a statement published by Aliqtisad News and other Iraqi publications

Oil Ministry Undersecretary Hamid Younus inaugurated the new units in the refinery on Saturday, the statement said.

Karbala Refinery, which was commissioned in April, produces several types of products, including gasoline, kerosene and jet fuel.

“After the refinery starts operating at full capacity, it will produce more products, including upgraded gasoline, sulphur and other petroleum products,” the statement said.

The refinery, built by South Korea’s Hyundai E&C, will cover a large portion of local consumption, the statement noted.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Additional writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

