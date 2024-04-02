Saudi Aramco has awarded engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracts worth $7.7 billion for an increase in the Fadhili Gas Plant in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province.

The EPC contracts were awarded to Samsung E&A (formerly Samsung Engineering), GS Engineering & Construction Corporation, and Nesma & Partners, the oil giant said in a statement.

The project is anticipated to increase the plant’s processing capacity from 2.5 to up to 4 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscfd).

The expansion in processing capacity will contribute to Aramco’s strategy to raise gas production by more than 60 pecent by 2030, compared to 2021 levels.

In addition, the gas plant expansion, slated for completion by November 2027, is expected to increase an additional 2,300 metric tons per day to sulphur production.

“The expansion supports our ambitions to develop a lower-carbon hydrogen business, while associated liquids from gas are an important feedstock for the petrochemical industry,” said Wail Al Jaafari, Executive Vice President of Technical Services, Aramco.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.