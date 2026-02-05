The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), Bayo Ojulari, has said Nigeria, as an emerging global energy powerhouse, has the responsibility to utilise its abundant gas resources to power Africa’s rise and contribute meaningfully to global stability.

Ojulari made the remarks while delivering his address at the opening ceremony of the Nigeria International Energy Summit (NIES) 2026 held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The NNPC boss said the country’s road to a meaningful future is in its efforts to make use of its abundant gas resources to drive industrialisation and build a foundation for an export-led growth.

“Nigeria’s pathway to a prosperous future lies in our collective ability to leverage our resource abundance, especially as gas sits at the heart of our strategy. It is our bridge to a cleaner future, our engine for industrialisation and our foundation for export-led growth,” he stated.

Describing what he termed as Africa’s energy transformation trilemma, Ojulari said that though the African continent is endowed with vast energy resources, it still grapples with issues of accessibility, affordability, and sustainability, with over 600 million Africans living without access to electricity.

He said that with 37 billion barrels of crude oil and 209 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves, Nigeria and the NNPC Ltd are ready to lead the charge in changing the narrative.

“With over 600 million Africans still lacking electricity, the continent’s priority cannot be a copy and paste. Ours must be a just, equitable, people-centred energy additions, one that lifts our people out of poverty, powers industries, supports agriculture, transforms transportation, and unleashes the creativity of Africa’s youth”, he added.

While stating that the national oil company is not just a commercial entity but also a peace and prosperity enabler, Ojulari said NNPC is taking decisive actions that promote access to gas as the primary fuel for driving industrialisation and economic growth.

In this direction, he said the NNPC launched a new Gas Masterplan and is aggressively progressing with strategic gas infrastructure projects such as the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3), Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) gas pipelines, and the Escravos-Lagos Pipeline System (ELPS) expansion.

“These projects are more than pipelines; they are highways for economic opportunity.”

