Ongoing reforms in the mining sector have attracted $32 billion in investments in mining projects in iron, phosphate, aluminium, and copper, according to Khalid Al-Mudaifer, Vice Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining Affairs, Saudi Arabia.

This represents nearly a third of the $100 billion targeted for investment by 2030, Ashraq Business, a financial news website, reported, quoting Al-Mudaifer.

Since 2018, mineral exploration spending in the Kingdom has increased fourfold to $100 per sq. km., growing at an annual rate of 32 percent - well above the global average of 6-8 percent, he said.

Al-Mudaifer that foreign companies account for nearly 70 percent of the total number of companies operating in the sector.

Saudi Arabia has invested more than 1 billion Saudi riyals in a geological survey of 630,000 sq km, which has led to a revaluation of reserves to more than $2.5 trillion, compared to $1.3 billion five years ago.

The ministry aims to launch exploration tenders for an area of 50,000 sq km by year-end, Al-Mudaifer said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.