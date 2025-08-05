RIYADH — The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has officially announced the establishment of the Non-Profit Precious Metals and Gemstones Association, aimed at advancing the industry, fostering innovation, and empowering local designers and artisans across the Kingdom.



The initiative forms part of the Ministry’s broader strategy to strengthen the role of non-profit organizations within the industrial and mining sectors, reflecting its belief in their contribution to economic and social development.



Aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, the association’s objectives include enhancing local content in precious metals and gemstone products, supporting the creative industries, empowering women and youth, and elevating professional standards among designers through specialized training programs, workshops, and certifications.



The new body will provide Saudi artisans and designers with financial and technical assistance, production grants, and opportunities to showcase their work at local and international exhibitions.



It also aims to promote sustainability, encourage environmentally responsible practices in the gemstone sector, and build a unified professional community through a digital platform connecting investors and industry practitioners.



By integrating designers and craftsmen into key value chains, the association seeks to expand Saudi Arabia’s footprint in the global market while contributing to the national GDP.

