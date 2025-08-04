Arab Finance: The Sukari Gold Mine’s production in Egypt increased by 9% year-on-year (YoY) in the first half (H1) of 2025, AngloGold Ashanti announced.

The strong performance was mainly driven by higher float feed grades and improved plant recoveries, partially offset by lower milled tones following the decision to bring forward the mill reline.

The mine produced 246,000 ounces of gold during H1 2025, compared to 225,000 ounces in H1 2024.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the mine registered 129,000 ounces, higher than 120,000 ounces a year earlier.