Egypt - Zamil Steel Holding’s factories in Egypt have produced around 1.2 million tonnes of metal structures for approximately 7,400 projects, serving various industrial applications over the last 25 years.

Roughly 450,000 tonnes of these structures have been exported to more than 60 countries throughout Africa and the Arab world.

Additionally, the company has expanded its global production footprint by establishing three more factories in Egypt, Vietnam, and India, with a combined annual production capacity exceeding 250,000 tonnes of diverse metal products.

Zamil Steel Holding Company celebrates its 25th anniversary in Egypt under the patronage of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Industry and Transport Kamel Al-Wazir. During the celebration, the company will present a full presentation of the company’s history since its establishment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 1976 and the establishment of factories outside the Kingdom as well as what has been achieved in terms of exports to all countries of the world.

The company will showcase its investments and contributions in Egypt, highlighting its role in supporting industrial, commercial, and service projects, as well as advancing engineering solutions for Egyptian, Arab, and African markets. Its operations span industrial, service, commercial, and military sectors, including educational, health, storage, retail, energy, and desalination projects.

The company will outline its upcoming expansion plans and, in recognition of the vital role of education and research in advancing the industry, will honour distinguished scientists and professors in metal structures.

