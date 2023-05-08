Abu Dhabi-headquartered Khazna Data Centres announced on Monday that it will build Egypt’s first hyper-scale data centre in a joint venture (JV) with local ICT company Benya Group.

The two companies have signed a term sheet agreement for the JV, Khazna Data Centres said in a press statement.

The $250 million data centre, which marks Khazna’s entry into Egypt, will be located in Maadi Technology Park, and have a capacity of 25 megawatts (MW), the press statement said.

It said a MOU to secure the land for the project has been signed by Ahmed Mekky, Chairman and CEO of Benya Group; Hassan Al Naqbi, the CEO of Khazna Data Centers; and Amr Aboualam, Chairman of Maadi Technology Park.

The construction of the new data centre is expected to commence later this year, with completion targeted for within the coming three years, the statement added.

In a related press statement, Benya Group said the data centre's capacity would be expanded up to 50 MW in the future. The statement said the 40,000 square metres of land has been secured at Maadi Technology Park for the project.

