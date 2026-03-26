SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company (SABIC AN) has revised plans for its new production complex in Jubail Industrial City, replacing a previously planned low-carbon (blue) ammonia project with a conventional ammonia and urea facility, according to stock exchange disclosures.

The Saudi-listed entity, owned 50.1 percent by SABIC, announced on Thursday that it received approval from the Ministry of Energy to allocate feedstock for the construction of its (seventh) plant in Jubail Industrial City.

The allocated feedstock will support the production of about 1.2 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTA) of conventional ammonia and 2.6 MMTA of urea, the company said.

The project was previously slated to produce 1.2 MMTA of low carbon ammonia and 1.1 MMTA of urea and specialised agri-nutrients, according to a disclosure filed in July 2024.

The company said the new project will increase its urea production capacity from about 4.8 MMTA to around 7.4 MMTA, representing an increase of about 54 percent.

SABIC AN said further announcements will be made later on material developments related to this project including Final Investment Decision (FID) and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts.

The company reported revenues of about SAR 13.08 billion ($3.5 billion) in 2025, up around 18 percent year-on-year, while net profit rose about 30 percent to SAR 4.32 billion ($1.2 billion), according to its latest financial results.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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