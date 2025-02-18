SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company (SABIC AN) said work is underway to finalise the feasibility and technical studies needed to reach the Final Investment Decision (FID) on the new low-carbon ammonia plant in Jubail Industrial City.

The plan will produce 1.2 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTA) of low-carbon ammonia and 1.1 MMTA of urea and specialized agri-nutrients annually, CEO Fahad Al-Battar said in the 2024 financial results statement.

The company, which is 50.1 percent owned by SABIC, received approval from the Energy Ministry for feedstock allocation for its new facility in July 2024.

In May 2023, SABIC AN exported its first shipment of low-carbon ammonia to India. Saudi Aramco and SABIC Agri-Nutrients obtained the world’s first independent certifications recognising “blue” hydrogen and ammonia production in August 2022.

