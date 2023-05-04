Riyadh: SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company (SABICO AN), 50.1% owned by SABIC, has exported its first shipment of low-carbon ammonia to the Republic of India.



The shipment transported from Jubail was 5,000 metric tons. The export comes as part of the framework of long-term cooperation with the Indian Farmers Fertilizer Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) to achieve carbon neutrality, which contributes to India's vision of reaching net zero emissions in 2070.



SABIC AN CEO Eng. Abdurrahman Shamsaddin stated that the importance of transporting ammonia to achieve carbon neutrality by 2070 is to cooperate with Indian customers. It helps them move forward towards achieving their commitments towards carbon neutrality and their related goals, stressing that the shipment is a significant achievement regarding SABIC's commitment to developing low-carbon solutions for the world.

In 2020, SABIC AN cooperated with Saudi Aramco and the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan (IEEJ) to send a shipment of low-carbon ammonia to Japan.



In 2022, SABIC AN and Saudi Aramco obtained the world's first independent certification for low-carbon ammonia and clean hydrogen production from TUV Rheinland, a leading independent agency in systems testing, inspection, and certification services based in the Federal Republic of Germany.



SABIC AN and Saudi Aramco have also collaborated to send the world's first commercial shipment of independently accredited low-carbon ammonia, with a volume of 25,000 metric tons, to the Republic of Korea in December 2022.