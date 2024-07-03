SABIC Agri-Nutrients Company (SABIC AN), 50.1 percent owned by SABIC, has received approval from the Saudi Energy Ministry for feedstock allocation for its new facility in Jubail Industrial City.

The plant will produce 1.2 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTA) of low-carbon blue ammonia and 1.1 MMTA of urea and specialised agri-nutrients, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Wednesday.

The cost and construction timelines for the new plant were not given.

The company will undertake engineering studies to evaluate the best technologies and select the most efficient energy and feedstock utilisation.

In May 2023, SABIC AN exported its first shipment of low-carbon ammonia to India. Saudi Aramco and SABIC Agri-Nutrients obtained the world’s first independent certifications recognising “blue” hydrogen and ammonia production in August 2022.

