The state-run General Authority of Foreign Trade (GAFT) has imposed definitive anti-dumping duties on importing sulphonated naphthalene formaldehyde (SNF), or concrete admixture, from China and Russia.

The tariff decision, issued by GAFT Chairman Dr Majed Alkassabi, was published in the official gazette on 2 December 2024.

The anti-dumping definitive measures will be applied to the imports for five years starting from 3 December 2024.

The decision comes under the Law of Trade Remedies in International Trade, which aims to protect the domestic industry from unfair trade practices. It directs Zakat, Tax, and Customs Authority (ZTCA) to impose and collect anti-dumping measures in the range from 18.12 percent to 34 percent.

This decision was based on the final findings of the investigation initiated on 20 November 2023, after receiving the complaint submitted by the domestic industry.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.