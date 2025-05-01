U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared to suggest he knew more about interest rates than Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and that rates should be cut.

"Mortgage rates are actually down slightly even though I have a guy in the Fed that I'm not a huge fan of," Trump said at a White House event.

"He should reduce interest rates. I think I understand interest a lot better than him, because I've had to really use interest rates." (Reporting by Costas Pitas; Editing by Leslie Adler)