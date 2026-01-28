NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Federal ‍Reserve ‍Chair Jerome Powell ​on Wednesday poured water ⁠on the idea that ⁠an interest rate hike ‌could lie ahead for the ⁠central bank.

"It isn't anybody's base case right now, ⁠anybody's base ​case that the next move will be ‍a rate hike,” ​as officials weigh their next policy move after a series of interest rate cuts last year, Powell said in a press conference ⁠following the ‌latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting. (Reporting ‌by ⁠Michael S. Derby; Editing ⁠by Chris Reese)


Reuters