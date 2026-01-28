PHOTO
NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday poured water on the idea that an interest rate hike could lie ahead for the central bank.
"It isn't anybody's base case right now, anybody's base case that the next move will be a rate hike,” as officials weigh their next policy move after a series of interest rate cuts last year, Powell said in a press conference following the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting. (Reporting by Michael S. Derby; Editing by Chris Reese)
