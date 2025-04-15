Chinese chemical giant Befar Group (Binhua) has broken ground on a $500 million chlor-alkali project in Egypt’s Sokhna Industrial Zone

The project, located within TEDA-Egypt's industrial park, will have a total production capacity of 100,000 tonnes, SCZONE said in a press statement.

The statement said the project is being developed in two phases, each covering 200,000 square metres (sqm), with $300 million allocated to the first phase and $200 million to the second.

Construction for the first phase is expected to be completed within 18 months.

According to the statement, the facility is set to become Egypt’s first green chemical plant, relying on a mix of wind and solar energy, electricity, and natural gas to generate steam for operations.

Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of SCZONE said the project is expected to create around 800 jobs and will contribute to import substitution and the localisation of strategic industries.

“This project is part of an integrated system for mineral extraction from seawater, including the production of bromine and other supporting and feeder industries,” he added.

Yinghui Cai, Vice President, Befar Group praised the support from SCZONE, TEDA-Egypt, and project partners, noting that the group currently exports to more than 100 countries and holds leading positions in the Chinese market for products such as allyl chloride, trichloroethylene, and caustic soda.

The project agreement was signed during SCZONE’s investment promotion tour on the sidelines of the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in September 2024.

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

