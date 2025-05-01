WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he has "potential" trade deals with India, South Korea and Japan as he seeks to convert his tariff policy into trade agreements.

At a town hall on the NewsNation television network, Trump was asked when he would be announcing agreements with those three countries. "We have potential deals" with them, he said.

Trump said he was in no rush to conclude the deals because the United States is reaping the benefits of the tariffs he has imposed.

"I'm in less of a hurry than you are. We are sitting on the catbird seat. They want us. We don't need them," he said. (Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Sandra Maler)