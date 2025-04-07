AMMAN — The value of certificates of origin issued by the Irbid Chamber of Industry (ICI) during March amounted to around $89.3 million, compared with $67.2 million for the same month in 2024, marking an increase of 33 per cent.

According to the chamber's report issued on Sunday, a total of 1,069 certificates of origin were issued in March, compared with 1,119 for the same period in 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The report indicated that the textile and leather sector topped exports worth $79.06 million, followed by the food and agricultural supplies sector at $4.67 million, and then came the medical industries and supplies sector at $2.63 million.

The remaining exports mainly went for the chemical, cosmetics, engineering and electrical industries, as well as plastics, rubber, construction, packaging, paper, office supplies and mining sectors.

In a statement, ICI President Hani Abu Hassan said that the increase in the value of certificates of origin during March was due to the "significant" growth in exports from the leather, textile food and supply industries.

Abu Hassan added that the chamber's exports under the Greater Arab Free Trade Area declined by 14.5 per cent, recording approximately $6.3 million, compared with $7.5 million in March of 2024.

Exports under the Jordan-US Free Trade Agreement saw "strong" growth of over 47 per cent, indicating that the chamber's exports under trade agreements constituted 84.5 per cent of total exporting volume.

