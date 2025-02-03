TA’ZIZ, a joint venture between ADNOC and ADQ announced on Monday that it has awarded an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract worth $1.7 billion (6.2 billion UAE dirhams) to South Korean contractor Samsung E&A for the establishment of the UAE's first methanol production facility in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Al Dhafra region, Abu Dhabi.

The 1.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) methanol plant, expected to be completed by 2028, will be powered by clean energy from the grid, ADNOC said in a press statement.

In its initial phase, TA'ZIZ aims to produce 4.7 mtpa of chemicals by 2028, including methanol, low-carbon ammonia, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), ethylene dichloride, vinyl chloride monomer, and caustic soda, the statement said.

Notably, several of these chemicals will be produced in the UAE for the first time, aligning with TA’ZIZ’s strategic objective to expand the local chemicals value chain and contribute to the UAE’s economic diversification through industrialisation.

The methanol award follows the announcement in November 2024 of over $2 billion in contracts for essential site infrastructure, including utilities and a chemicals terminal at the TA’ZIZ complex.

Methaon offers a cleaner alternative to conventional fuels such as coal and diesel for power generation, and to high-sulphur fuels for marine transportation. Additionally, methanol is a key feedstock for a range of chemical derivatives.

