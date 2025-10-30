Samsung E&A has announced that its US office, Samsung E&A America, signed a $475 million (Engineering, Procurement, and Fabrication (EPF) contract for the US Wabash Low-Carbon Ammonia Project with Wabash Valley Resources.

This project, located in West Terre Haute, Indiana, marks Samsung E&A America's first low-carbon ammonia plant contract and has a duration of 30 months.

The facility will produce 500,000 tonnes of eco-friendly ammonia annually and capture 1.67 million tonnes of carbon dioxide, utilising federal permits for permanent carbon storage.

The ammonia will serve as fertiliser for Midwest farmland.

Samsung E&A plans to employ advanced technologies like Digital Twin and AI, collaborating with Honeywell to enhance operations and reduce emissions.

Hong Namkoong, President and CEO of Samsung E&A, said: “Samsung E&A will successfully execute the project based on our main core strategy, E&Able, thereby contributing to the energy security and environmental sustainability goals of the USA and solidifying our position in North America.”

