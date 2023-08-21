A Qatari firm intends to partner with Algeria’s state-owned Sonatrach energy company to build a chemical plant in the North African Arab country, Algeria’s press has reported.

Power International Holding will send a team to Algeria in early September to meet Sonatrach officials for talks on the project to produce Butene and Polybutene, Elkhabar daily and other Algerian publications said.

The paper quoted Algerian energy Minister Mohammed Arkab as saying the project would be a “joint venture” between Sonatrach and the Qatari company.

“Sonatrach is ready to work with Power International to achieve that project, which is part of Algeria’s strategy to develop the industrial sector,” Arkab said without providing further project details.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.