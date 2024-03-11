Saudi Arabia - Maire, a leading Italian technology and engineering group, has announced that its key subsidiary Tecnimont (Integrated E&C Solutions) has secured a $1.1 billion contract to provide EPCC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning) services for a new petrochemical project in Algeria.

As per the contract awarded by Sonatrach, Tecnimont will set up a linear alkyl benzene (LAB) plant in the industrial zone of Skikda, located 350 km east of Algiers.

LAB is a cost-effective and biodegradable intermediate used in the production of household detergents, industrial cleaners and surfactants.

Set for completion in 2028, the project's scope entails the implementation of a new LAB plant with a production capacity of 100,000 tonnes per year, and the associated utilities, offsites and interconnections with the existing facilities.

The EPCC contract refers to a plant for intermediates for the detergent and surfactant industries, allowing the production of added-value chemicals from natural resources

Tecnimont was selected by Sonatrach through a tendering process thanks to its strong track record in project execution and the long-lasting presence in the country, said a top official.

"We are honoured to consolidate our track-record with Sonatrach also in consideration of the strategic relationship between our two Countries in the current global energy supply scenario," noted Maire Group CEO Alessandro Bernini.

"This achievement further strengthens our footprint in Algeria and allows the valorization of the downstream petrochemical value chain, where we are the undisputed world leader," he added.

