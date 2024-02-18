Saudi’s Advanced Petrochemical Company (Advanced) said on Sunday that its subsidiary Advanced Polyolefins Industry Company awarded the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contracts worth $191.25 million for the construction of an Isopropanol (IPA) plant In Jubail Industrial City.

IPA is part of the Kingdom’s downstream industry strategy and is in line with Vision 2030.

The EPC contracts were awarded to SGC eTEC Company, and SGC Arabia Company for the construction of an IPA plant with 70,000 tonnes per annum capacity with all required off-sites, the company said in a stock exchange statement.

The IPA plant will use technology provided by Germany’s thyssenkrupp Uhde Engineering Services, the statement said.

The contract duration is 32 months from the notice to proceed as per the provisions of the contracts.

IPA is used in a variety of industries such as industrial solvents, medical and cosmetics applications, electronics and other downstream applications.

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

