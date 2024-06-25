Methanol Chemicals Company (Chemanol) has signed a 20-year agreement to supply 100,000 metric tonnes of methanol annually to Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company's (SATORP) Amiral project.



The commercial and supply operations will likely commence by the end of 2027, Chemanol said in a statement published on the Saudi stock exchange.

The financial impact cannot be determined currently due to the changing market conditions and product prices, the statement added.

In June 2023, Saudi Aramco and France's TotalEnergies awarded engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts for the $11 billion Amiral complex.

