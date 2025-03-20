Saudi Arabia - Sahara International Petrochemical (Sipchem) has announced the immediate suspension of production at its Ethyl Acetate plant in Jubail Industrial; until further notice.

The decision, approved by the company's Board of Directors, aligns with Sipchem’s strategy to enhance profitability, improve operational efficiency, and maintain financial stability.

The operational integration within its complex would help mitigate the impact of the shutdown and is expected to have a positive effect on overall performance, stated Sipchem in its filing to the Saudi bourse Tadawul.

Preparations are currently underway to cease production at the facility, it stated.

On the financial impact, Sipchem said the closure will be reflected in the company’s second-quarter 2025 results.

The Saudi petchem giant did not specify a timeline for resuming operations at the plant.-TradeArabia News Service

