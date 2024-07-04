Sabic Agri-Nutrients Company has announced that it has received the approval from the Ministry of Energy for allocating the required quantities of feedstock to build its blue (low carbon) ammonia plant within Jubail Industrial City in Saudi Arabia.

On completion, the plant, which is its sixth, will boast a production capacity of 1.2 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTA) of Blue (low carbon) ammonia and also 1.1 MMTA of Urea and specialised agri-nutrients, said Sabic Agri-Nutrients in its filing to the Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The company will do the engineering studies to evaluate the leading technologies and also select the most efficient in energy and feedstock utilization, it added.

Formerly Saudi Arabian Fertilizer Company (Safco), it was the first petrochemical company in Saudi Arabia which was established in 1965.

A major producer of chemicals in the world, Sabic Agri-Nutrients boasts an annual production capacity of over 4.9 million tonnes of fertilizers. Sabic has 42.99% stake in the group with 57.01% being held by the private sector and the public.

It is a leading exporter of a wide variety of fertilizers - ranging from commodity to highly specialized products, including urea, ammonia, MAP, DAP, phosphate-based fertilizers – all in a comprehensive portfolio of nitrogen-based inorganic products, and specialty solutions.-TradeArabia News Service

