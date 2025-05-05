Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is likely to award the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the construction of the water injection network serving the Sabriyah and Bahra oil fields in the third quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details said.

The tender ‘New NK Injection Network for SA/BA (Sabriyah / Bahra) Area’ was released on 12 January 2025, with bid submissions due by 13 April 2025.

“The contract award is expected in the second quarter of July 2025, and project completion is scheduled for the first quarter of 2028,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The project is aimed at enhancing water injection infrastructure to sustain reservoir pressure and improve oil recovery.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

