ADNOC Gas expects to take a Final Investment Decision (FID) on its Rich Gas Development project in 2025, the company said in its Q1 2025 financial statement published on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on Monday.



“The project implementation remains on track,” the statement added.



The development, alongside the Bab Gas Cap project, is part of the company’s strategy to boost its processing capacity by 30 percent or more than 1.5 billion standard cubic feet per day.



Capital expenditure rose 43 percent year on year in the first quarter of 2025 as ADNOC subsidiary continues to make the necessary investments through the cycle to grow the business and achieve its longer-term EBITDA targets.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

