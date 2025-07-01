AMMAN — The Kingdom’s oil bill recorded a 2.9 per cent increase during the first third of 2025, according to foreign trade data released on Sunday by the Department of Statistics (DoS).

Imports of crude oil, petroleum derivatives, and mineral oils rose to JD952 million in the first four months of this year, compared with JD925 million for the same period in 2024, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Fuel and mineral oils topped the list of imported petroleum products, accounting for JD372 million.

Crude oil imports followed at JD275 million, while around JD160 million worth of diesel, JD129 million of gasoline, JD12 million in lubricating oils, and JD4 million in kerosene were imported.

