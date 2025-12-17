Kuwait oil price down $1.31 to $59.13 pb

KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 1.31 to USD 59.13 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday, compared to USD 60.44 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday.

In global markets, Brent Crude decreased by USD 1.64 to USD 58.92 pb and West Texas Intermediate also went down by USD 1.55 to USD 55.27 pb. (end)km.mt

