OIL

Kuwait oil price down $1.31 to $59.13 pb

Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)
December 17, 2025
KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 1.31 to USD 59.13 per barrel (pb) on Tuesday, compared to USD 60.44 pb the previous day, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation on Wednesday.
In global markets, Brent Crude decreased by USD 1.64 to USD 58.92 pb and West Texas Intermediate also went down by USD 1.55 to USD 55.27 pb. (end)km.mt
