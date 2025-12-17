KUWAIT -- Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy and Minister of Finance and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Dr. Subaih Abdulaziz Al-Mukhaizeemdiscussed with head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission in Kuwait Francisco Parodi the aspects of cooperation in the field of financial reforms.



The discussions focused on reforming the non-oil revenues, direction of subsidy to truly eligible recipients, selective taxes and sustainable public finance, said a statement released by the Ministry of Finance on Tuesday.



Today's meeting came at the end of two-week visit to Kuwait by IMF staff who held talks with senior officials of economic government bodiesm, according to the statement.

Al-Mukhaizeem stressed the importance of support from international organizations such as the IMF to the public finance reforms and to the priority order of the necessary reforms.



Also attending the meeting were Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance Asil Al-Muneifi, Director of Financial Planning and Follow-up and Acting Director of the Macro-Economic Policies Dept Ahmad Al-Omran, and Director of the Public Debt Dept. Faisal Al-Muzeini.

