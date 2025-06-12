MUSCAT: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has commended the Central Bank of Oman (CBO) for its proactive steps in enhancing transparency, governance, and monetary policy communication, as highlighted in a landmark Central Bank Transparency (CBT) Review—the first of its kind in the GCC region.

Conducted under the IMF’s CBT Code, the review — completed in April 2025 and released by the IMF this June — underscores the CBO’s alignment with Oman Vision 2040 and its efforts to uphold international best practices. The IMF described the CBO as a trusted and credible public institution with a legal framework firmly underpinning its transparency policies.

STRENGTHS IN MONETARY POLICY TRANSPARENCY

At the core of the CBO’s operational mandate is the maintenance of a fixed peg of the Omani Rial to the US Dollar—a policy sustained through active liquidity management and strong foreign exchange reserves. The IMF praised the central bank for its disclosure of monetary policy objectives, operational frameworks, and the role of liquidity management in supporting the peg.

However, the Fund suggested that further transparency gains could be achieved by detailing the decision-making process behind these policies and disseminating key data in formats more accessible to external users. Enhanced publication of frameworks related to counterparties, collateral, and reserve requirements were also recommended.

GOVERNANCE AND ACCOUNTABILITY

The IMF acknowledged the CBO’s well-established internal governance transparency framework, including disclosures on its board structure, decision-making process, and leadership. To raise standards even further, the IMF advised the CBO to place greater emphasis on internal independence, accountability, and risk management.

The addition of an explicit access-to-information policy and the publication of existing internal risk and oversight arrangements were highlighted as "quick wins" for improving governance transparency, as many of these structures are already in place but not fully disclosed.

With its expanding mandate in financial stability, the CBO now legally holds responsibilities for Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) and macroprudential policy. The IMF noted that while the CBO has made significant efforts to clarify its role, greater transparency is needed regarding the scope of its financial stability mandate, available tools, and coordination mechanisms with other financial agencies.

As these shared responsibilities grow, delineating roles and publishing relevant legal and operational frameworks will enhance public and institutional understanding of the CBO’s oversight role.

AML/CFT SUPERVISION

As the designated Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) supervisory authority for financial institutions under its jurisdiction, the CBO has actively disclosed its legal powers, policies, and supervisory practices. However, the IMF sees room for improvement, especially in public communication of implementation outcomes.

The upcoming release of a mutual evaluation report presents an opportunity for the CBO to strengthen communication on its AML/CFT achievements through its website and other outreach platforms.

Public appetite for more accessible engagement with the central bank is growing. The IMF urged the CBO to consider simplifying its disclosures for wider public understanding and to expand educational and outreach efforts. This could involve deeper use of social media and communication tools to reinforce transparency and maintain institutional trust.

ROADMAP FOR REFORM

To help operationalise the findings, the IMF shared a draft Implementation Roadmap, outlining actionable recommendations. The Fund also reiterated its readiness to support Omani authorities in the implementation phase.

Overall, the CBT review signals a strong performance by the CBO in aligning with global central banking standards, while identifying opportunities for reform that will solidify Oman’s financial credibility and public trust in its monetary authority.

