Muscat – International Monetary Fund has applauded Oman’s economic measures and financial efforts, especially those targeted at controlling expenditure and reducing public debt.

The remarks were made by an IMF team, which concluded a visit to Oman on Wednesday, after meeting Nasser bin Khamis al Jashmi, Secretary-General at Ministry of Finance.

Jashmi presided over the meeting to examine the observations and technical advice from IMF.

IMF’s mission to Oman aimed to provide technical advice for refining the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan and the state’s general budget.

During its visit, the IMF delegation held discussions with finance specialists from the Ministry of Finance and representatives of various government institutions.

The purpose of these dialogues was not only to provide technical support for financial planning but also to assess existing procedures for the preparation and monitoring of the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan.

Additionally, the team offered guidance on integrating this plan with the overall process of managing the state’s general budget.

The delegation also examined the sultanate’s financial statements and annual financial reports. The preparation and updating process of the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan was discussed, and an evaluation of anticipated financial risks was carried out.

