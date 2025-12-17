KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, received at Bayan Palace on Wednesday the Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Dr. Jihad Azour, and his accompanying delegation on their visit to the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, Minister of Finance, and Acting Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment, Dr. Sabeeh Al-Mukhaizeem.

Discussions focused on cooperation between Kuwait and the IMF within the framework of "Kuwait Vision 2035," particularly in the areas of increasing non-oil revenues, reforming subsidy systems to better target eligible beneficiaries, ensuring fiscal sustainability, and implementing selective taxation.



His Highness the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of continuing regular consultations with the IMF to follow up on progress in these areas and to support the country's economic development goals.



The meeting was also attended by the Head of the Prime Minister's Diwan Abdulaziz Al-Dakhil, along with several officials from the Ministry of Finance's departments of international economic cooperation, financial planning and follow-up, and public debt.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2025. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).