KUWAIT CITY - In preparation for the second phase of merging the subsidiaries of the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC), informed sources revealed that the executive phase of merging Gulf Oil Company with Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) has begun through the transfer of the corporation’s shares in the capital of the Gulf Oil Company to KOC.

They highlighted a meeting held recently between the two companies’ CEOs to start making administrative decisions regarding this matter.

The sources explained that the second phase, following the initial merger of KIPIC with the Kuwait National Petroleum Company, is part of KPC’s strategy to restructure the oil sector.

This phase commenced with a meeting between KOC’s CEO Ahmed Al-Eidan, acting CEO of Gulf Oil Company Bader Al-Munaifi, and representatives from the oil sector’s leadership and workforce. The meeting also discussed the implications of Decision No. 60/2024, issued on May 5, 2024, concerning the transfer of KPC’s ownership of shares. '

Al-Eidan affirmed the importance of job stability and preserving all benefits of Gulf Oil employees. It was decided that the legal and administrative status of Gulf Oil Company will remain unchanged at this stage, including the company’s name, logo, and operational sites at its headquarters and joint operations in Khafji and Al-Wafra.

The sources clarified that Al-Eidan indicated the change is limited solely to the transfer of share ownership, with KOC becoming the owning entity instead of KPC. Consequently, the highest authority will be the Board of Directors of KOC, without affecting daily operations or the current institutional structure.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

