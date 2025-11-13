Kuwait - The Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) is currently recruiting new batches of Kuwaiti citizens holding bachelor’s degrees in petroleum engineering and related fields in several of its subsidiaries, particularly the Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC).

According to informed sources, the final stages of the merger between the Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC) and KNPC are approaching.

The initial phase of merging the Kuwait Gulf Oil Company (KGOC) with the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is awaiting final approvals, including the transfer of KGOC’s assets to KOC, with decisions on the initial merger phases expected in the first months of 2026.

The sources also reported joint visits between the leadership of the two companies, including a KGOC delegation, represented by the Khafji Joint Assets Group, visiting a KOC team led by Executive Vice President of Exploration and Drilling Khalid Al-Mulla, Drilling Group Manager Dr. Haitham Al-Mayyan, and New Exploration Group Manager Talal Al-Adwani.

They were received by Director of the Khafji Assets Group at KGOC Abdulaziz Al-Saleh, Head of Joint Operations Naif Al-Salmi, Head of Projects Musaed Al-Mazeed, and Head of Human Resources Waleed Al-Khadah.

The sources explained that KPC aims to maximize the returns of its oil companies through the merger, as many have experienced profit declines over the past two years due to falling oil prices.

Completing the merger is expected to save approximately $2 billion annually. KPC also plans to invest over KD 22 billion in exploration and production expansion by 2030, with the goal of increasing production capacity to 4 million barrels of oil per day by 2035.

The sources stressed that the merger will consolidate buildings and reduce annual expenses by at least 20 percent through the integration of certain service departments, including savings on staffing for security, maintenance, and cleaning services. They added that the merger is expected to eliminate bureaucratic delays, and speed up decision-making processes.

