Indian engineering and construction major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has dispatched the world’s heaviest ethylene oxide (EO) reactors to China.

The two reactors were dispatched by the heavy engineering vertical of L&T for a project of German chemical giant BASF in China, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The EO reactor is a crucial component in petrochemical plants. It facilitates the catalytic conversion of ethylene into ethylene oxide, a key intermediate in the production of various downstream chemicals.

The reactors, weighing 1,136 MT each, were manufactured using high-tech engineering, Industry 4.0 manufacturing technology and modern quality processes.

“This equipment is the biggest EO Reactors ever built in almost 160 years of BASF history,” Joachim Thiel, Senior Vice President & Senior Project Management New Verbund, BASF China, said.

These are critical supplies to the petrochemical project at Verbund in Zhanjiang and will support the growth of the chemical market in China, he added.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

