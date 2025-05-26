Turkey has launched an anti-dumping investigation into the import of certain Chinese products, a media report said.

The products include solar panel junction boxes, sodium gluconate and aluminum frames for photovoltaic panels, Daily Sabah newspaper reported, quoting a trade ministry communique.

These imports have caused material damage to domestic producers, the report said.

Last year, Ankara imposed anti-dumping duties on some steel imports from China, Russia, India and Japan, with the highest tariffs on Chinese imports.

The duties imposed will range between 6.10 percent to 43.31 percent of the cost, insurance and freight (CIF) prices.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

