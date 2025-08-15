His Excellency President @edmnangagwa observed the signing of the Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement and the Exchange Letters for Emergency Assistance between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and Zimbabwe.

The Economic and Technical Cooperation Agreement aims to promote socio-economic development, enhance food security, and support targeted projects intended to improve the livelihoods of vulnerable communities.

These agreements, concluded on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, come in the wake of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s state visit to Beijing in 2024, during which several agreements were signed in agriculture, mining, and infrastructure. During that visit, Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed his intent to deepen cooperation with Zimbabwe in areas such as investment, trade, clean energy, and the digital economy.

This partnership is in line with China’s broader strategy to develop an Africa–China network designed to spur economic growth on both sides. In 2023, trade between the two nations grew by 29.9% to reach $3.12 billion, primarily driven by Zimbabwe’s exports of minerals and tobacco to China.

According to the International Trade Center, trade flows in 2024 were projected to reach $3.8 billion, reflecting a 23.9% increase from the previous year.

