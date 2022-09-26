Oman-based Keryas Paper Industry announced on Monday that it will set up 200,000 metric tonnes per annum Kraft Liner project in UAE at an investment of $40 million.

An agreement to provide design and engineering services for the proposed project was signed with India’s C2C Consultancy, the Omani firm said in a press statement, adding that the project will fill the gap in market for the lower GSM ranges.

The mill’s product portfolio will include low GSM Kraft packaging paper with a basis weight of 60 to 80 as anchor GSM, and 150 GSM basis weight Kraft packaging paper, the statement said.

It said the project is expected to commence the production within 18 to 20 months.

Keryas Paper Industry has an existing production line in Sohar, Oman, commissioned in July 2021 with a capacity of 180,000 tonnes per annum.

