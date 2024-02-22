Arab Finance: Nasr Petroleum Company and Global Technical Services (GTS) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to prepare a feasibility study for green hydrogen production, as per a statement by the Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

As per the MoU, green hydrogen will be generated at Nasr Petroleum in Suez within the Egyptian petroleum sector’s plans to execute green projects and achieve environmental sustainability.

The MoU includes identifying all the necessary facilities for the establishment of a green hydrogen production unit within the Egyptian company to be used in a specific proportion as a combustion fuel with natural gas inside distillation furnaces.

The green hydrogen production unit will be fed from the energy generated at the currently being established solar power plant by the company with a capacity of 1 megawatt.

The Mou has been signed during the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2024).

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).